2016 Catholic Press Awards

2016 Association of Catholic Publishers (ACP) Excellence in Publishing Awards Finalists

Family, the Church, and the Real World, a Redemptorist Pastoral Publication

The Catholic Drinkie’s Guide to Homebrewed Evangelism by Sarah Vabulas

Francis, the Pope for Kids by John and Marieta Monette

Michael the Archangel: Protector of God’s People by Barbara Yoffie, illustrated by Jeff Albrecht

2016 Catholic Press Association (CPA) Award Winners

Popular Presentation of the Catholic Faith, First Place: Family, the Church, and the Real World

Family Life Category, Third Place: Family, the Church, and the Real World

Marriage Category, Second Place: Your Marriage sacrament-preparation program

General Excellence for a National General Interest Magazine, First Place

Best Seasonal Issue, First Place: “Savoring the Season: Moving through Advent” (December 2015)

Best Analysis Writing, Third Place: “Ferguson: Healing Amid Heartbreak” by Dave Luecking

Best Short Story, First Place: “Breaking Ground” by James Tipton

Best Short Story, Second Place: “The Keepsake” by Sarah Allison

Best Feature Article in a General Interest Magazine, Third Place: “Moving Beyond the Violence” by Mary Ellen Pellegrini

Best Coverage of the Year of Consecrated Life, Third Place: “Celebrating the Year of Consecrated Life” by Jeanne McNulty

Best Illustration, either with Art Work or Photography, Third Place: “The Catholic Response to Violence and Tragedy,” illustrated by He Qi

2015 Association of Catholic Publishers (ACP) Excellence in Publishing Awards Finalists

Scripture, Third Place: Prophets II by William A. Anderson, DMin, PhD

2015 Catholic Press Association (CPA) Award Winners

Design and Production, First Place: Meditations on Vatican Art: Angels by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

Coffee Table Book, First Place: Meditations On Vatican Art: Angels by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

Popular Presentation of the Catholic Faith, Third Place: Sexuality and Morality: Answers for Modern Catholics by Charles E. Bouchard, OP

Design and Production, Third Place: Around the Table with The Catholic Foodie: Middle Eastern Cuisine by Jeff Young

Books for Teens and Young Adults, Third Place: Real Life Faith: Bible Companions for Catholic Teens by Mary Elizabeth Sperry

Best Short Story, First Place: “The Statue” by Kerry Sloan

Best Coverage of Immigration, First Place: “Plain Talk” by Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR; “Many Faces, One Church” by vanThanh Nguyen, SVD; “Immigration, the Church’s Position” by Victor Carmona

Best Personality Profile, Second Place: “Dorothy Day and Her Little Way” by Robert Ellsberg

Best Short Story, Third Place: “The Sunshine Kids” by Jim Auer

Best In-Depth Writing, Third Place: “An Alternative Rite of Passage” by Allan Weinert, CSsR

2014 Association of Catholic Publishers (ACP) Excellence in Publishing Awards Finalists

Book of the Year: Meditations on Vatican Art by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

Prayer and Spirituality, First Place: Meditations on Vatican Art by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

General Interest Category, First Place: Faith Meets World: The Gift and Challenge of Catholic Social Teaching by Barry Hudock

2014 Catholic Press Association (CPA) Award Winners

Teen and Young Adult, First Place: Prayers, Papers, and Play: Devotions for Every College Student by Barbara Canale

Spirituality – Hardcover, First Place: Meditations on Vatican Art by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

Design and Production, First Place: Meditations on Vatican Art by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

First-Time Authors, Second Place: Meditations on Vatican Art by Mark Haydu, LC, STL

Popular Presentation of Catholic Faith, Third Place: Faith Meets World: The Gift and Challenge of Catholic Social Teaching by Barry Hudock

Children’s Books, Third Place: Francis of Assisi: Keeper of Creation by Barbara Yoffie and Katherine A. Borgatti

Immigration, Third Place: El vía Crucis: The Migrant’s Way of the Cross compiled by Fr. Simon C. Kim, PhD

Teen and Young Adult, Fourth Place: Your College Faith: Own IT! by Matt and Colleen Swaim

Best Short Story, Second Place: “Language Lessons” by Donna M. Hurley

Best Coverage of the 50th Anniversary of Vatican II, Third Place: “Vatican II Meets Modern Life” by Massimo Faggioli PhD; “What’s Down the Road? The Past, Present and Future Church” by Margaret O’Brien Steinfels; “The Renewal of Liturgy: 50 Years Later” by Rita Ferrone

Best Coverage of the Year of Faith, Honorable Mention: “Life as a Christian Disciple: What’s the Right Thing to Do?” by Stephen T. Rehrauer, CSsR; “It Still Begins With the Word: Evangelization in the Digital Age” by Michael Brehl, CSsR; “Fully Formed: Catechesis for Life” by Mary Birmingham