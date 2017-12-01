A Life Wonderfully Lived

Joe Haack

As he lays dying, Thomas’ doubts about god face a stranger.

I sit alone on a hospital bed with only my thoughts to keep me company—company that leaves much to be desired. I had just received the news I had dreadfully been expecting for the past six months…my time has come. The cancer eating away at my lungs had taken its toll.

I look around the dreary room with disdain. Is this really how I will spend my last hours in this world, sitting alone in the dark, with no family or friends by my side? Left alone with the fear of what awaits me on the other side? I scoff at the thought. I long ago gave up hope of being whisked away to some pristine and peaceful island and being judged at the pearly gates.

