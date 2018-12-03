Advent Webinar: “God Speaks in the Silence of a Listening Heart”

Take a moment this Advent to pause and reflect on the rich mystery of the season. Join Liguorian columnist, Barbara Hughes for an Advent Webinar sponsored by the Carmelite Institute of North America. “God Speaks in the Silence of a Listening Heart” is an in-depth reflection exploring the transformative experience of Zechariah, husband of Elizabeth and father of John the Baptist.

Live streaming will occur on December 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. [EST]. Registered attendees can access the presentation at their convenience through the Institute’s website if they are unable to join the live stream.