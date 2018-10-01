Liguorian Magazine

Blessed Stanley Francis Rother: The First American Martyr

by · 10/01/2018

Maria Ruiz Scaperlanda

María Ruiz Scaperlanda, an award-winning journalist, wrote the book The Shepherd Who Didn’t Run: Fr. Stanley Rother, Martyr from Oklahoma, published by Our Sunday Visitor in 2015.