Breathing the Divine Breath With Mary

Prayer is the intimacy of being honestly human and letting God be God. In this intimacy, we gently learn to trust and open our hearts to God. The Creator and the Spirit’s love are the courage, generosity, and compassion that inspired Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. “Not what I will but what you will” (Mark 14:36). Through prayer we will be brought to Mary and Jesus’ openness to God’s Spirit.

We participate by letting our hearts open to God’s healing of creation in our lives. Mary came to know through experience that prayer could be more than an act of will or need; it could blossom into the intimate joy and peacefulness of divine presence.

In Genesis, we are presented with a written icon of creation: God’s breath (Spirit) hovers over chaos to bring creative order out of it. God forms a human out of clay and breathes into it the divine breath, the loving Spirit that is our life.

Take three deep breaths to relax and become more present in the moment. Gradually make yourself aware that, as your breath moves in and out, you’re breathing with Mary.

Prayer:

Mary as I breathe with you, I am aware that we are breathing in unison. Sharing divine breath and divine life makes us one. Mary, your presence helps me. As I breathe with you, I feel….

And then pray from your heart how your feel as you breathe with Mary. Take this image into your day. Stop and take a few deep breaths with Mary throughout your day. Be aware of the simple peacefulness this creates within you. Carry this peacefulness into your day and allow it to surround you. —Fr. Ken Sedlak, CSsR