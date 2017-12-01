A Catholic Focus on Meeting Needs

St. Benedict Institute

Editor Elizabeth Herzing interviews Jared Ortiz, assistant professor of religion at Hope College in Holland, MI, about St. Benedict Institute, which is dedicated to addressing the needs of the whole person—mind, heart, body, soul, intellect, and will—all from a God-focused foundation designed to draw people to Christ.

q. What is the history and mission of St. Benedict Institute?

a. Saint Benedict Institute’s threefold mission is built around intellect, spirituality, and ecumenism: “The St. Benedict Institute seeks to promote and nurture intellectual work done from the heart of the Catholic Church, to foster an ecumenical community of Catholic Christians and friends committed to the renewal of culture, and to aid in the formation of intellectually and spiritually mature Christians by making available the riches of the Catholic tradition to Hope College and the wider community.”

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.