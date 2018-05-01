Contents
Cover Story
10 Magnifying the Lord: A Marian shrine in the Philippines helps believers strengthen their devotion to God and deal head on with the realities of life. Fr. Joseph Echano, CSsR
Features
14 Irena’s Jar: She saved children’s lives during WWII; teenagers rescued her heroic story. Nancy B. Martel
18 The Personal Side of Paul: Meditation: Saint’s letters reveal the cost of his love. Fr. William J. Parker, CSsR
20 Men of the Word: Little-known men teach lessons for a lifetime. D.D. Emmons
23 Hands: Poetry. John Ebert
24 An Invitation Into Vulnerability: Vocation Story: Following the path of Redemptorists. Fr. Aaron Lee Meszaros, CSsR
26 Blooms for Our Blessed Mother: Nurturing your faith with your own Mary Garden. Rita Piro
30 ACTS Missions: Profile: Retreats ignite Catholics with Holy Spirit
32 The Do-overs: Fiction. Kerry Sloan
Columns
2 From the Editor: Putting the old self away. Elizabeth A. Herzing
5 From the President and Publisher: The hurtful sin of pride. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Mary: A firsthand witness. Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: Popular devotions: problem and promise ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
19 Faith Hits Home: If I had coffee with Mary. Emily Blasik
25 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Always in Our Midst. Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
29 Dear Padre: The Catholic position on Communion…..
In Every Issue
4 Mail
36 Bible Quiz
36 Around the Table Recipe
37 Around the Table Blessing
37 Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 On the Screen
40 The Lighter Side