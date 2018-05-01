Cover Story

10 Magnifying the Lord: A Marian shrine in the Philippines helps believers strengthen their devotion to God and deal head on with the realities of life. Fr. Joseph Echano, CSsR

Features

14 Irena’s Jar: She saved children’s lives during WWII; teenagers rescued her heroic story. Nancy B. Martel

18 The Personal Side of Paul: Meditation: Saint’s letters reveal the cost of his love. Fr. William J. Parker, CSsR

20 Men of the Word: Little-known men teach lessons for a lifetime. D.D. Emmons

23 Hands: Poetry. John Ebert

24 An Invitation Into Vulnerability: Vocation Story: Following the path of Redemptorists. Fr. Aaron Lee Meszaros, CSsR

26 Blooms for Our Blessed Mother: Nurturing your faith with your own Mary Garden. Rita Piro

30 ACTS Missions: Profile: Retreats ignite Catholics with Holy Spirit

32 The Do-overs: Fiction. Kerry Sloan

Columns

2 From the Editor: Putting the old self away. Elizabeth A. Herzing

5 From the President and Publisher: The hurtful sin of pride. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Mary: A firsthand witness. Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Popular devotions: problem and promise ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

19 Faith Hits Home: If I had coffee with Mary. Emily Blasik

25 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Always in Our Midst. Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

29 Dear Padre: The Catholic position on Communion…..

In Every Issue

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

36 Around the Table Recipe

37 Around the Table Blessing

37 Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 On the Screen

40 The Lighter Side