Cover Story

10 Persevering for Peace; Stories from the field of life spotlight how peace can triumph in the face of family problems, massive threats, and senselessness. Carole St. Laurent

Features

14 Old Money: Of Shekels and Drachmas; Coins of antiquity lead to a richer understanding of Jesus and his times. Fr. John Kingsbury, CSsR

17 Giving Tuesday; A special day for helping nonprofits: November 27, 2018

17 “Thin Places”; Poem. Robert D. Johnson

18 Henriette Delille: Serving the Poorest of the Poor; Of African descent, she started a community of sisters in the 1800s. Virginia Gould

26 Musings of a Preacher; Tackling questions about the homily. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

28 Finding Hope from God; Vocation Story: “Hope comes from knowing we do have answers.” Deacon Brian Selsor

30 National Association of Shrine and Pilgrimage Apostolate; Profile: Encouraging deep, divine encounters

32 Third Confession; Fiction. Ray McGinley

35 Finding Joy, Even After a Loss; Meditation. Gretchen L. Schwenker

Columns

2 From the Editor; God’s awesome landscape. Elizabeth A. Herzing

5 From the President and Publisher; Regiving. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It; Jesus: Our guide on the path to perfection. Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk; The Church and the Twelve Steps. … Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

13 The Redeemer, Mary, and You; A source of healing. Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

21 Faith Hits Home; Finding truth amid animosity. Emily Blasik

29 Dear Padre; A new earth and a new heaven. The Redemptorists

In Every Issue

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

36 Around the Table; Prayer

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 On the Screen

39 Around the Table; A Recipe “Made With Love”

40 Lighter Side; Word Game Answers