Cover Story

10 Celebrating Mary: Our Perfect Guide to Jesus. God’s gift of life is wrapped in the gift of choice. How will you use it? Carol Monaco

Features

14 “My Time with Thomas Merton” Merton guided millions and made time for one. Jack Guidry

18 John Stands Apart: The unique fourth Gospel Theresa Doyle-Nelson

22 “Mother Mary, please help!” The Blessed Virgin calms our storms. Mary Vaughn Armstrong

25 Meditation: The Best Gifts Parents, grandparents, you’ll enjoy reading this. Ken Neuser

27 Vocation Story: Hope Keeps Us Moving, “I gain hope in their faith.” Deacon Chung Tran, CSsR

28 Around the Table: Add Some Spice to Your Holiday Season. Herbs, spices: links to the past and to health. Nancy J. Schaaf

30 Profile: Samaritan’s Purse, When disaster strikes, they’re there.

32 Fiction: The Candy Cane Bribe, Kerry Sloan

39 Poem: Christmas Is Here, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

Columns

2 From the Editor: Our investment in all lives, Elizabeth A. Herzing

5 From the President and Publisher: Good things come… just wait, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: The miracle that summons us, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: A tangled web ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

16 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The icon speaks with colors, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

17 Dear Padre: Do non-Christians go to heaven?……. The Redemptorists

26 Faith Hits Home: What the world needs…. Emily Blasik

In Every Issue

4 Mail

28 Around the Table Recipe

36 Around the Table Blessing

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

40 The Lighter Side

40 Game answers