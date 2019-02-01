Contents
Features
16 What Catholics Should Know About Islam: Its Five Pillars open the door for dialogue.
22 How to Survive Being Married to a Catholic: Excerpt: Success in marriage is a matter of being the right person.
24 Catholic Daughters of America: Profile: A mission of spirituality and service for more than 100 years.
26 Digging Up the Roots of a Crisis: Guest Editorial: The Pope offers ideas for how to eliminate elitism, Fr. Patrick Keyes, CSsR
30 Prayerful Pioneer: Meditation: She still loves serving at the altar decades after she began, Mónica M. González
32 Collateral Damage: Fiction: People’s perceptions can break a person’s heart, Jim Auer
Columns
2 From the Editor: Gaining a New Perspective, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Saintly faces,Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: United with the heart of Jesus, Barbara Hughes
7 Morality Matters: Examining the gray matter, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR
8 Plain Talk: We need better glue ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: Adversity: A challenge and a blessing, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A sacred space for the Holy Spirit, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Mail, Contributors
35 Around the Table
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 On the Screen
39 Game answers
40 The Lighter Side