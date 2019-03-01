Cover Story

10 Seasons of Glory: The cycles of God’s “cathedrals of nature” herald the changes

we feel during the deepening stages of prayer, Barbara Hughes

Features

16 “I Believe…”Catechism’s “Profession of Faith” states our core beliefs in Timeless Wisdom for Troubled Times, part 2 of 5, Sara Beth Meyer

22 His Artful Irish Eyes Are Smiling: Profile: Oblate connects souls with art,Steve Givens

26 The Upside of Suffering: Meditation, Michael T. Best

28 Immigration: A Journey Toward Compassion: Welcoming immigrants opens door to solidarity, Fr. John Fahey-Guerra, CSsR



32 Disappearing Footprints: Fiction: Finding faith in unsolvable mysteries,Bob Blundell

2 From the Editor: Bring back common sense,Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

﻿Columns

5 From the President and Publisher: Tremors in the Church, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: An empty stomach can yield a full heart,Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: What if “it” happens in God’s house?…..,Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home:A season for turning……, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

20 Morality Matters:Art as a medical-ethics guide……., Fr. Mark Miller, CSsR

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You : The maternal tenderness of God,Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Mail

4 Contributors

25 Around the Table

36 Bible Quiz

36 Wise Words

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side