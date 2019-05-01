Contents
Cover Story
10 Godparenting: A Call to Witness; A child’s need for godparents goes far beyond the day of baptism.
Features
9 Our Creator Illustrates St. Bonaventure’s Words;Photo Reflection: “Apply your heart, honor God.” Photo by, Fr. Vincent Minh Cao, CSsR
14 Yearning to Breathe Free; Monuments honor immigrants,Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
18 I’ll Cry to Understand…A Piece at a Time;Book Excerpt: Parents muddle through grief after the unthinkable,Karen E. Weis
24 A Century of Responding to an Ailing World;Profile: St. Joseph Mass League, born in a crisis, is just as relevant today.
26 Untying Knots;Meditation: When you find yourself in times of trouble… Margaret Ann Stimatz
30 The Sailboat; Fiction, Michael Best
Columns
2 From the Editor; A Lesson in Less,Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher; “Another world is possible!”,Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It; Break the silence on mental illness,Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk; Immigrants’ status: Limbo, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
17 Faith Hits Home; Nurturing a culture for vocations,Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
28 The Redeemer, Mary, and You; The bridge between heaven and earth,Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
34 Morality Matters; Our role in this life,Fr. Charles Bouchard, OP, STD
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
29 Around the Table
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 On the Screen
39 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side