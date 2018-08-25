Contents
Cover Story
10 Why Should You Go to Mass? Becoming who we worship Fr. Richard G. Malloy, SJ, PhD
Features
7 Open the Door Poem by Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
14 Collector of the Word Second of a series Learn how a spiritually negligent soul became a great evangelizer. Theresa Doyle-Nelson
20 When Does Wisdom Blossom? Respect for senior adults is an age-old tradition, but elders aren’t always older. Christopher M. Bellitto, PhD
24 Eternal Roots Meditation: A journey to Rome with family results in a spiritual renewal. Gretchen L. Schwenker
26 Revival! Yesteryear houses of worship are being resurrected. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
29 “Genuine Service to Others” Vocation Story by Fr. Lamar Partin, CSsR
30 Delivering God’s Plan for Our Sexuality Profile: Corazón Puro seeks a holistic formation of the person.
32 A Mother’s Prayer Fiction: A broken boy vanishes, and a mom’s heart shatters. Charlene Hoyt
Columns
2 From the Editor What’s Perfect, What Isn’t? Elizabeth A. Herzing
5 From the President and Publisher The Hands of a Mother Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It Holy Dialogue Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk A compelling case for promoting marriage Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
9 Dear Padre “Hear what the Church said about gossip?” The Redemptorists
18 Faith Hits Home Those Untrustworthy Emotions Emily Blasik
19 The Redeemer, Mary, and You. The Serenity of Mary and the Icon Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Mail
36 Bible Quiz
36 Around the Table
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 On the Screen
40 Lighter Side