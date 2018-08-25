Cover Story

10 Why Should You Go to Mass? Becoming who we worship Fr. Richard G. Malloy, SJ, PhD

Features

7 Open the Door Poem by Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

14 Collector of the Word Second of a series Learn how a spiritually negligent soul became a great evangelizer. Theresa Doyle-Nelson

20 When Does Wisdom Blossom? Respect for senior adults is an age-old tradition, but elders aren’t always older. Christopher M. Bellitto, PhD

24 Eternal Roots Meditation: A journey to Rome with family results in a spiritual renewal. Gretchen L. Schwenker

26 Revival! Yesteryear houses of worship are being resurrected. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

29 “Genuine Service to Others” Vocation Story by Fr. Lamar Partin, CSsR

30 Delivering God’s Plan for Our Sexuality Profile: Corazón Puro seeks a holistic formation of the person.

32 A Mother’s Prayer Fiction: A broken boy vanishes, and a mom’s heart shatters. Charlene Hoyt

Columns

2 From the Editor What’s Perfect, What Isn’t? Elizabeth A. Herzing

5 From the President and Publisher The Hands of a Mother Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It Holy Dialogue Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk A compelling case for promoting marriage Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 Dear Padre “Hear what the Church said about gossip?” The Redemptorists

18 Faith Hits Home Those Untrustworthy Emotions Emily Blasik

19 The Redeemer, Mary, and You. The Serenity of Mary and the Icon Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

36 Around the Table

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 On the Screen

40 Lighter Side