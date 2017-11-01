“Don’t Sit on the Torpedo!”

Richard C. Lukas

Recalling a courageous priest and the dogs of war that washed onto an American shore during WWII

Mike sat with his wife, Marita, on the balcony of their condominium overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and reminisced about their childhood. Marita reminded him with a touch of envy, “You were so fortunate to have enjoyed a childhood like that.” As Mike and Marita talked, a squadron of brown pelicans flew majestically overhead, revealing their extraordinary grace in flight. As they descended to fly at a lower level to take advantage of the slope lift from the tops of the waves, two of these birds of prehistoric lineage broke formation to snatch a fish in shallow water. They landed clumsily, as if they had never done that before.

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.