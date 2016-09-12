Giving is Always in Season

by · 09/12/2016

Christmas greetings to you and your family!

We invite you to celebrate the birth of Jesus with the gift of Liguorian. Give your loved one the gift of hope, inspiration, and spiritual guidance that will be cherished all year long.

Each subscription now includes both print and FREE access to the digital edition. That means your gift subscription offers recipients the convenience of reading Liguorian in their preferred format—print or digital.

[pullquote-left] Give the gift of hope, inspiration, and spiritual guidance. [/pullquote-left]

Take advantage of our special holiday pricing—the more you give, the more you save!

Your first gift is $20, and each additional gift is $15. That’s a savings of more than 50% off the retail price when you give two or more gifts.

Start shopping now!

Tags:

Liguorian Editor

Liguorian Editor

Elizabeth Herzing is Editor and Circulation Manager for Liguorian. Ms. Herzing (known simply as “Liz” around the office) has a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication with emphasis in journalism. In a previous life, she worked on the other side of the desk as a reporter for the Belleville News Democrat and Ladue News (a society magazine). She also has freelance experience as a copy writer/editor. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking, and jewelry making.

Follow:

More

Catholic Guide to Faithful Citizenship

Red, White, Blue and Catholic

You Are the Catholic Brand

Get Others to Love Your Faith as Much as You Do.

You Are the Catholic Brand by Matthew Kilmurry

Sign up for News and Special Offers

CLICK HERE.