If I Had Coffee With Mary

I run a lifestyle blog for women called Her Story Goes in which I sometimes interview inspiring women in my community. While the conversation typically revolves around their passions, accomplishments, and daily rituals, I always end on the same question: “If you could have coffee with one woman, living or dead, who would it be?”

I chose this question because the answer can tell you a lot about a person’s values and aspirations. The array of names I get are always fascinating—varying from current celebrities to sixteenth-century saints to legendary authors, adventurers, and trailblazers. It’s a hard question for some, but for me, the answer is a no-brainer.

I’ve always wondered what it might be like to have coffee with the Blessed Mother. It seems kind of trivial to picture Mary in that context, doesn’t it?

