January 2018 Table of Contents

Cover Story

10 Lighting the Way to Interfaith Peace

As people of faith, how can we strengthen peace worldwide? Carole St. Laurent

Features

14 Costly Love: The Way to True Unity for All Followers of Jesus.

Book Excerpt John H. Armstrong

16 Popular Devotions Return Us to God

They help Catholics express their faith with dazzling variety. Amy Ekeh

20 Enslaved Children

Everyday people and professionals fight an epidemic. Kathy Coffey

26 Worldwide Marriage Encounter at Fifty

Profile: Leaders discuss successes and big problems facing couples.

28 Ain’t It Good to Know You’ve Got a Friend?

Meditation: God’s gift includes a bond with the best friend of all. Carmen Mele, OP

30 Bellyachers Fiction:

A chance meeting leads to friendship and renewed faith. Jim Auer

35 Religious Life Fills a Void for Novice

Vocation Story: A series on young people, their faith, and vocations. Sr. Mary Louisa Olmo, OSsR

Columns

2 From the Editor You’re invited…An offer from Liguorian. Elizabeth A. Herzing

5 From the President and Publisher Care for the caregiver. Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It The value of vulnerability. Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk Where there’s life, there’s hope.. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

25 The Redeemer, Mary, and You Mary, teacher of discipleship. Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

34 Faith Hits Home The duty of God’s foot soldiers. Emily Blasik