Lentil and Rice Loaf
The vegetarian equivalent of meat loaf—perfect for the Lenten season.
From A Monastery Kitchen: The Classic Natural Foods Cookbook
Brother Victor-Antoine d’Avila-Latourrette
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of lentils
- 1 cup of rice
- Olive oil
- 4 cups of water
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 10 mushrooms, sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 3 tbsp. parsley, minced
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup mil
- ½ cup bread crumbs
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash and rinse lentils. Add the lentils, rice, and two tablespoons of oil to water in heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat until well done and water evaporates. (Brown rice may require more water.)
- In large skillet, heat four tablespoons of oil and sauté onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and green pepper until golden. Add parsley and thyme and stir for a few minutes.
- Beat eggs in large bowl. Add milk, bread crumbs, salt, and pepper and beat some more. Add lentils, rice, and sautéed vegetables to the egg mixture. Mix well, pour into a greased loaf pan and bake for forty to fifty minutes. The loaf is done when all liquid is evaporated.