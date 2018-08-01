Liguorian Honored

Liguorian maintained its award-winning status at the June 2018 Catholic Press Association conference in Green Bay, WI. Liguorian received three awards for content published in 2017, including first place for Best Seasonal Issue or Section. The magazine’s honors, summarized below, were presented by the CPA, a trade association serving and uniting the Catholic press worldwide for more than a century.

“This recognition earned by the people of our small company is independent confirmation that we are fulfilling our mission to distribute resources that strive to answer people’s anxious questions and deepen the ongoing conversion of the people of God while furthering the mission of the Redemptorists,” said Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR, president and publisher of Liguori Publications.

“Pope Francis has repeatedly challenged the Church to meet people where they are,” said J. D. Long-Garcia, chair of the CPA Awards Committee. “For Catholic communicators, answering that call means adapting to morphing media platforms and an audience whose cultural and ethnic background is changing. The awards are not meant to stroke egos, but to challenge us to be even better.”

Best Seasonal Issue or Section

First Place

“Christmas: A Season of Anticipation and Celebration,” December 2017, edited and designed by Fr. Byron Miller, Elizabeth Herzing, Wendy Barnes, William Townsend, and John Krus

Judges said: Highly attractive and eye-catching cover art and good, quality interior layout. Interesting articles tied to the Christmas theme in a wide variety of layout styles. The Liguorian Christmas issue “Season of Anticipation and Celebration” is overfilled with delights like a great Christmas stocking: The “Dear Padre” column calls us to find a new tradition, a photo essay from the windows of a plane is featured, an editorial implores us to “Keep Christ in Christianity,” and fiction on “A Life Wonderfully Lived” is a great piece for this season of reflection. Topping this gift to readers are the “Twelve Feast Days of Christmas.” This is a wonderful package to open.

Best Essay, National General Interest Magazine

Second Place

“Love Is an Inside Job: Recovering From Addiction,” October 2017, written by

Fr. Charles Wehrley, CSsR

Judges said: Well-laid out, clear, and precise—an important topic and apt use of the 12-step program. This will benefit anyone who reads it.

Best Cover of Ecumenical/Interfaith Issues

Second Place

Judging of a publisher was based on three entries on the subject.

“The Conversation Continues,” July-August 2017, by Dennis Emmons, on the dialogue that continues between the Catholic and Lutheran churches 500 years after the Lutheran Reformation

“San Damiano Retreat Center: A Place of Refuge and Retreat” for political and religious refugees, July-August 2017, by Kathy Coffey

“St. Benedict Institute: A Catholic Focus on Meeting Needs” of the whole person, December 2017, by Elizabeth Herzing

Judges said: Excellent writing, and I especially liked the piece on the Franciscan friary and the diverse viewpoints represented. A