Liguorian Shines in 2016 Awards Season

Editors Note: Each year, the Catholic Press Association puts out a call for entries of books, newspapers, magazines, and other publications to its Catholic Press Awards program. The awards honor the accomplishments of Catholic journalists and publishers and affirm their commitment to spreading the Good News. For Liguori, they affirm our commitment to the mission of the Redemptorists and our goal to be a source of hope, inspiration, and spiritual guidance to our readers. Below is a list of awards Liguorian received at the 2017 conference for content published in 2016:

Best Short Story

First Place “Remoulade & Ramos” by Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

Judges comments: The writer clearly deeply loves New Orleans and communicated that well by drawing family, monuments, foods, and Church together in a sensitive and sensible way.

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues

Care of God’s Creation First Place “The Principles of Stewardship,” [September 2016] by William J. Byron, S.J.

Judges comments: From Aristotle to St. Thomas Aquinas to Pope Francis, this article deftly traces the history of Catholic social teaching on stewardship. The story applies this history to outline a contemporary ethic of stewardship that will require a profound change in collective attitudes.

Best Seasonal Issue

First Place “Christmas Advent Issue,” [December 2016] by Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR [President and Publisher]; Elizabeth Herzing [Editor]; Wendy Barnes [Creative Services Manager]; William Townsend [Manuscript Editor]; John Krus [Graphic Designer].

Judges comments: The narrative story of families to talk about great gifts during the Christmas season feels fresh in a time when traditional Church narratives can entrap writers. It brings the reason for the season back in focus.

Best Seasonal Issue

SecondPlace “Liturgical Season” Lent, [February 2016] by Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR [President and Publisher]; Elizabeth Herzing [Editor]; Wendy Barnes [Creative Services Manager]; William Townsend [Manuscript Editor]; John Krus [Graphic Designer].

Judges comments: This section provides a deep reflection on what it truly means to fast, pray, and give alms during Lent. Two sentences nail this point home: “These little sacrifices are not ends in themselves. They are a means to creating more interior space for God and expanding our hearts to love.

Best Coverage of Immigration

Second Place (Consists of 3 Entries)

“Measuring a Crisis”, [April 2016]” by Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR;

“Destiny and Destination”, [September 2016] by Fr. Byron Miller, CssR;

“West Michigan Refugee Education and Cultural Center:, [July–August 2016] by Elizabeth Herzing;

Judges comments: This thorough account of a crisis management effort benefits from strong writing, a solid structure and high quality images and graphic elements.

Best Personality Profile

Religious Leader: Third Place “Mother Teresa: It All Started With Prayer,” [July–August 2016] by Anne Wilson.

Judges comments: The beauty of this piece is that it shows us Mother Teresa as a person as well as a saint. It looks at her personal turmoil kept in check by an unwavering faith in what she was doing.

Best Reporting of Social Justice Issues

Call to Family, Community and Participation—Third Place “The Principles of Participation,” [May-June 2016] by William J. Byron, S.J.

Judges comments: This story offers practical tips for parishioners to enter into deeper participation at work, in family life and school, in democracy, and in other aspects of life. Drawing on broader principles of Catholic social teaching, it reminds readers that they have both a right to be heard and a responsibility to contribute to discussion and decision-­making.