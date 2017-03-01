Liguori’s Colorful Past

In October 1947, five Redemptorists drove their heavily loaded small truck from Oconomowoc, WI to St. Louis and then twenty miles southwest to the village of Barnhart. There, they turned onto a twisting gravel road, drove under a railroad viaduct and a half-mile up a hill to a plot of more than 100-acres known as the O’Fallon Estate, named after a colorful Civil War figure in Missouri.

The newcomers came to learn the history of their new home. By the turn of the twentieth century, the property was known as the Cedars, a fashionable summer resort for well-to-do St. Louis families. Children entertained themselves by riding the farm wagons, wading in the brook, and plucking fruit in the orchards while their mothers played cards in the high-ceilinged parlors of the plantation house or reclined on galleries overlooking long rows of stately cedar trees.

In the 1940s, two large century-old homes remained on the land along with several small cottages and a crumbling barn. Ducks and guinea hens strolled about and screamed at will. Cows belonging to a neighbor grazed on the tranquil hillside of what is now a subdivision. One of those old homes served as a residence for the Redemptorist priests and brothers. The other, as a publication center for Liguorian, the Perpetual Help bulletin, and a pamphlet division.

“We just spread ourselves around in the plantation house and the other buildings,” related Fr. Donald Miller, Liguori’s first superior. He vividly recalled the difficult first winter: “The only heat…was provided by a fireplace in one room. We heated the rest of the rooms and the other quarters with oil stoves. We spent most of that first winter cutting wood and cleaning oil stoves. We worked most of the time in our overcoats….The priests addressed and mailed the magazines, hauled wood, carried ashes, and fed the chickens, which we kept for their eggs. Now and then we had to eat one of the chickens.”

Their labors to spread the good news was blessed and rewarded. Just six years after they arrived at the Cedars, Liguorian’s circulation increased from 13,000 to 94,000. The Perpetual Help bulletin jumped from 6,300 to 124,000 copies, and pamphlet distribution increased from some 100,000 to more than 2 million annually.

