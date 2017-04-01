Lives of Loving Service

Wendy Barnes began working at Liguori Publications before she even had a driver’s license. During her first year of employment, her mother drove her to work in the morning and her father picked her up in the evening when she couldn’t get a ride from a coworker. “I grew up not far from Liguori,” Wendy recalled. “I made my eighth-grade retreat on Liguori’s campus under the direction of Redemptorist Fr. Dave Polek. I vividly remember touring the publication buildings. I was awestruck by the size of the operations and the warehouses. In 1981, a family friend who worked in phone sales at Liguori told me about a job opening for a copier attendant and mailroom assistant. I applied for the position and was hired.” Thirty-six years later, Wendy is Liguori’s digital and creative services manager.

Donna Hurley also remembers touring the publication house forty-two years ago on her own grade-school field trip to Liguori Publications. She fondly recalled eating lunch by the lake on the property on that day. “After lunch the priests heard our confessions at the monastery,” she said. (After all, no tour of Liguori is complete without confessions!)

During her last week in Catholic high school, Donna’s pastor told her Liguori Publications was hiring. She wasted no time hustling over for an interview and was hired four days later. Thirty-six years later, Donna is a sales and customer service coordinator for Liguori.

What has kept Wendy and Donna at Liguori for more than three decades? For Donna, “It is such a rewarding feeling knowing our products are helping our Catholic community. The atmosphere here in the building is like we’re a family. This helps explain why we’re celebrating our seventieth anniversary. It’s a real pleasure to work at Liguori. Being part of the Redemptorist community is a big part of my life.”

“At the top of my list,” according to Wendy, “is the opportunity to work side by side with the Redemptorists. They are always ready and willing to roll up their sleeves to get the job done as writers, editors, artists, preachers, US postal workers, mailroom mechanics, videographers, photographers, accountants, grass cutters…whatever it takes to ensure the success of what St. Alphonsus Liguori called ‘the apostolate of the pen.’ It has truly been a collaborative environment. A close second—perhaps as an outcome of this Redemptorist spirit and charism—are the fine and professional laypeople I’ve worked alongside and those who’ve mentored me in my career. The determined spirit of St. Alphonsus is alive and well at Liguori Publications.” a

In 2017, Liguori Publications celebrates its seventieth anniversary! Our company has existed to be of service—especially in administering resources like Liguorian that strive to answer people’s anxious questions and deepen the ongoing conversion of the people of God while furthering the mission of the Redemptorists.

