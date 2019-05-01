I applaud your February 2019 article on Islam. Similar to Pope Francis’ visit to the Middle East, it presents a caring picture of Catholicism’s relationship with Islam. However, there is also a dark side of Islam that is either unknown or ignored. In the book Christianity, Islam and Atheism, William Kilpatrick addresses this enigma. He says Western society is in a “cold war” with Islam without knowing it. In European demonstrations, Muslim banners tout: “Islam. Our religion today, your religion tomorrow.” History is filled with examples where the failure to notice similar messages has led to tragedy.

We may hear: “How can such nice Muslims, who we see every day and act just like us, pose any problem?” Though it’s true that many are peaceful, valuable members of society today, consider the following question: What happens if (some day) these individuals join a group whose leadership commands adherence to demands in the Quran? Remember that Germany in the 1920s was one of the most intelligent, stable countries in Europe until Hitler came along.

Clearly, Christ’s message preaches harmony. But humanity should not have to see another 600 years of conflict before Islam changes goals and assumes the role of a willing partner. Articles on the subject need balance.

—Ron L., AZ

Thanks for the watered-down article about Islam (February 2019). Why no mention of Muhammad’s marriage to a nine-year-old child—who some believe was even younger? Why no mention of Muhammad killing people who refused to convert or pay a ransom? What about sharia law, which many Muslims subscribe to? After 9/11, it wasn’t only radicals who celebrated our demise. And if it was, there are millions of them.

I know you want to be conciliatory, but you can’t cherry-pick facts or events. If you want to compare Islam to Christianity, you only need to put them side by side to see how different they are. Start by comparing their founders: Jesus and Muhammad were complete opposites. I could go on, but I don’t want to belabor the point.

—Chet G. CT