We’d love to hear from you!

Write: Liguorian Editor, One Liguori Drive, Liguori, MO 63057

Email: Liguorianeditor@Liguori.org

I have subscribed to your magazine for many years and have enjoyed the many articles, etc. They have been inspirational and very comforting. Keep up the good work! Yolanda M., DE

I found two articles in the September 2017 issue of Liguorian to be wonderful: “A Letter by Robert E. Lee” and “Dr. America.” I have been worn down by other Catholic magazines’ politicization. By contrast, I found Fr. Byron Miller’s column, written from the stance of Robert E. Lee, to be poignant and refreshing.

The “Dr. America” article returned me to memories of my high school days at Loyola Academy in Wilmette, IL. In 1960 I wrote a class paper on Dr. Dooley and his work. No doubt his life and story influenced me to study medicine (Loyola, Chicago-Stritch School of Medicine) and to have a thirteen-year career with the international health foundation, Project Hope. I am sure that your retelling of Tom Dooley’s well-lived life will be an inspiration for many readers. John W., IL

I love reading your magazine. I thought that I should drop you a line to say how much I enjoy reading Liguorian, especially in the new format of telling a story from start to finish and then going on to the next story instead of breaking it up. Keep up the good work! Lillian M., LA

Editor’s note: In our October 2017 edition, Fr. Charlie Wehrley authored “Love Is an Inside Job,” which focused on recovery from addiction. Fr. Wehrley sent us a postscript with an additional resource: “I write meditations

on recovery at soulshineusa.blogspot.com.” He also sent us the following note for our readers:

Since the Liguorian article was published, I have heard from people from Texas to New York. I even received a call from someone from Our Lady of the Snows in Pennsylvania who wanted to know if I could come there and give a talk on recovery. Fr. C. Wehrley, AZ