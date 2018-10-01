I can’t help but comment on the article in the April issue, “Our Role in God’s Peace Plan.” Articles like this are illuminating this contemporary issue. We certainly learn as Catholics not to hate others and to counter other’s hateful actions with something besides hate itself. However, the author promotes zero tolerance to retaliation from members of families, churches, schools, or workplaces. Why shouldn’t we instead have zero tolerance for the original hateful action? People are disrupting peaceful, polite society, and we are more concerned about protecting these terrible, offensive actions than protecting defensive actions. I believe we are better served by the thoughts of Jerome Kropp in his article: “Never let your hearts be troubled by the drumbeat of contemporary skepticism and derision,” (quote from “Why It’s Cool to be Christian,” April 2018). I fear that we may be reinterpreting our faith. Thank you for your time. I enjoy your publication.

Paul D., KY

I just wanted to mention that you do a wonderful job with the stories you tell. There are times when they really hit home.

Anonymous

As a longtime Liguorian subscriber who prays the rosary almost daily, the article on the joyful mysteries (July-August) was full of material that deepened my love for this devotion. It opened my heart even more to our Holy Family.

The sidebar on Ordinary Time mentioned Our Lady of Good Help in Champion, WI. I have been to this shrine, and suggest all who visit Green Bay or Lambeau Field to take a short drive to see this lovely place where Our Blessed Mother Mary appeared to Sr. Adele.

Mary S., WI