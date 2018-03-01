I just finished reading the November [2017] issue….“Pushing Through the Fog” is excellent! It was well-written and the values and thoughts it expressed were well-stated. Thank you.

Kathy C., CA

Notes from the Editor

1. Recently a reader asked about the meaning of the Liguori Publications logo, which features an archer. The creator of the logo was inspired by the following quotation and Bible verse.

“I am a bow in your hands, Lord, draw me, lest I rot.

Do not overdraw me, Lord, I shall break.

Overdraw me, Lord, and who cares if I break!”

From Report to Greco by Nikos Kazantzakis (1884-1959)

©1965 Simon and Schuster

The image of God’s servants as an arrow in the hand of the Lord is also referenced in Scripture:

“He made me a sharpened arrow, in his quiver he hid me” (Isaiah 49:2).

2. A couple of readers expressed displeasure with the December [2017] “Plain Talk” column “Let Us Kneel” by Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR. However, they didn’t want their comments published. The readers believe the article was politicized and placed a perceivable “positive spin” on protests primarily displayed by high-profile pro athletes who kneel during the national anthem. I stressed to the readers that our mission is to offer a well-rounded publication that is pastoral in tone. It is not our intent to support a politicized agenda, and I don’t think this was the author’s goal either.

When I shared the feedback with Fr. Lewandowski, he said, “My intention was to suggest that we should all kneel in prayer for our country during these troubled times. Sometimes we are upset by the actions of others. If their actions anger us, anger can be a call to prayer. My kneeling in church to pray for our nation isn’t a gesture of solidarity with a football player kneeling during the singing of the national anthem. It’s to pray so that no one will feel that such a gesture, whether one thinks it offensive or not, will ever be necessary again.”

Ultimately, Liguorian strives to represent the best of the Catholic Tradition, and not champion positions contrary to core Church beliefs. We always appreciate hearing from our readers and encourage faith-filled feedback.