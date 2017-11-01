We’d love to hear from you!

I just read Fr. Bruce Lewandowski’s essay titled “Our ‘Glorious Prince’ and Defender,” St. Michael [September 2017]. When I read: “We fight our own battles and at times can feel very much isolated: illness, a broken…” my mind read broken and filled in neck. I thought back to the end of May, when I went to visit a friend to see a dog she had just found and share pet supplies with her. As I stepped out of my car, I saw a young man walking his dog. When I turned to greet the duo, I tripped on something and fell face first onto the ground.

As I fell, I first thought, I’m alone! But my thoughts quickly turned to: No! I am NOT ALONE! I have God, my Savior Jesus, and the Holy Spirit with me always!

As the young man called 911, I thought, I’ve fallen on my face and ruined nothing more than my dignity. In reality, I had broken my C1 and C2 vertebrae—my neck was broken! I was told the usual outcome when those two vertebrae are broken is death. The second-most common result is quadriplegia. It is rare that someone ends up with the best possible consequence. But here I am, typing this letter!

I attribute my good fortune to my most awesome triune God! Since that day, I treat every day as a gift! God is generous and merciful! Thank you, Fr. Lewandowski, for writing that illuminating article. I was inspired in so many ways.

Elizabeth B., OR

As always, the entire magazine [September 2017] was beautifully done. I especially enjoyed the article on Dr. Tom Dooley. He was one of my heroes in the 1960s, so I was happy to see he has not been forgotten. I also enjoyed the article about naming angels. Very informative.

Barbara H., VA

Editor’s note: Dooley Intermed International provided the images used in the Dr. Dooley article. For more information on Dr. Dooley or to contribute to his humanitarian vision, please visit dooleyintermed.org.

“Banning the Guilt Game” [September 2017]: BRAVO! What an incisive, sorely needed message. It should be on the editorial page of hundreds of magazines.

Jim A., OH