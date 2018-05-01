Mary: A Firsthand Witness

I haven’t always been devoted to Mary. Not only was I dismissive of her role as intercessor, but I also inferred that it was easy for her to be perfect because she was free from original sin. I couldn’t understand how Mary was relevant to my faith until I became friends with a priest and a theology professor. Each upheld a strong devotion to Mary. I was intrigued and a bit envious of the confidence they placed in her. I began to wonder if I was missing something. I knew they prayed the rosary every day, so I decided to do the same and see if it made a difference. It did.

Repeating the words of the Hail Mary slowly and deliberately while meditating on the mysteries was like opening the blinds on a sunny morning. Each phrase brought a new awakening. Praying “Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee” revealed Mary’s truest identity as the handmaid of the Lord, empowering her to embrace the mission that God had chosen for her.

