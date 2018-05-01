Liguorian Magazine

We've been Spreading the Good News for more than 100 Years.

Popular Devotions: Problem and Promise

by · 05/01/2018

Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSSR

Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSSR

Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR, has served in Hispanic ministry for nearly twenty years. He ministers in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s Office for Cultural Diversity.