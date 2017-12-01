Shimmering Gold

Fr. Ken Sedlak, CSsR

Welcome into the icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help. It is the place that Jesus called the reign of God. He told us that this reign is not a physical place but makes its physical dwelling in our hearts.

As discussed in previous columns, an icon speaks directly to our heart through symbols. Even a quick glance will draw you into the golden world of God’s reign, heaven on earth.

I did not plan on coming here, but the icon took me into its heart like it has for so many people over the years. I offer this reflection on Mary as an opening to deepen your journey into the heavenly golden hue of God’s reign, your personal place, alongside all your sisters and brothers, in our Father’s heart.

The Redemptorists were drawn to this icon through historical circumstances more than 150 years ago. Today we’re rediscovering the spiritual depth of the Icon of Our Mother of Perpetual Help. And we are responding to the intimacy of Mary’s invitation to come closer to her Son through the portal of her love.

Below is a litany that celebrates the meaning of Jesus and Mary that is made present to us in this icon. As you pray the litany, pay attention to any images it inspires that grab your attention. Just being aware of how you respond gives you some idea of where the Holy Spirit is guiding your spirit.