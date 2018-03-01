Table of Contents

Cover Story

Lent: Immersed in the Journey: Inspiring insights and Scripture for February 14 through March 28. Gretchen L. Schwenker

Features

16 Awash in the Joy of Conversion: The sacramental path to real change begins long before confession. Michelle Francl-Donnay

20 Symbols That Surround Us at Lent and Beyond: Lent’s sparse décor echoes the call to clear clutter; then we celebrate in glory. Johan Van Parys

26 HOPE International: Development Agency. Profile: A hand up gives people a chance to do what they want to do.

28 Spicy Sesquicentennial: Around the Table. A chili recipe marks Tabasco’s150th anniversary.

30 Not Your Average Joe, Fiction. Renee Riede

33 Lenten Prayers for Seniors. Meditation: Prayers on self-knowledge and sin, and God’s forgiveness. Dennis H. Ference

35 “If only we would listen!” Vocation Story: A young priest speaks his piece. Fr. Kevin Mathew Zubel, CSsR

37 Lenten Resolution Ideas.

Columns

2 From the Editor Compare not, judge not. Elizabeth A. Herzing

5 From the President and Publisher Signed, sealed, delivered … Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It An unexpected awakening . Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk A glorious celebration!…. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

24 Dear Padre Do animals belong in church? Fr. John Schmidt, CSsR

25 The Redeemer, Mary, and You The golden splendor of God. Fr. Ken Sedlak, CSsR

34 Faith Hits Home What’s the point of Lenten sacrifices? Emily Blasik