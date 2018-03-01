Editor’s note: The following was written in response to a letter from David P. that Liguorian published in December.

Since I have been struggling for several years with a son who calls himself gay, has a gay relationship, and now has a foster child, I was attracted to the advertisement [for the book Why I Don’t Call Myself Gay]. I ordered the book and read it. The author is very frank in his presentation of his struggles with same-sex attraction (SSA) and shares tidbits about the program called Courage.

I have heard about this program only recently. As a mother, I found this book encouraging in showing that people experiencing SSA can confront the issue and follow Church teaching. This book gave me understanding of the struggle my son faces, and even though he chose otherwise, the book gave me hope that maybe some day my son will have the courage that author Daniel Mattson has. I strongly suggest this book is a must-read for parents who find they are struggling with the choices their sons or daughters are making.

Kathryn L., OH

The January issue of Liguorian is a powerhouse and a treasure. I read Amy Ekeh’s article on popular devotions not only with appreciation for the topic but admiration for her clear, fluid style! “Enslaved Children” is a tragically and sorely needed topic. I hope it engenders responses in some way from a multitude of readers. Every element of the issue was rewarding.

Jim A., OH