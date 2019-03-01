I was disappointed in your magazine after I read the story titled “The Do-Overs” by Kerry Sloan (May-June 2018). I was a little leery when the story started with an elderly gentleman, John, who was disappointed that he hadn’t died on his seventy-fifth birthday after his psychic told him he would. The little boy, Erik, seemed to redeem the story when he exclaimed that you can’t trust psychics because “they just make stuff up!” He then went on to help John find meaning in life by helping him help others. Unfortunately, we then learned that the psychic was right all along and John was only supposed to die to his old life.

The problem with this ending is that it affirms the use of psychics instead of trusting in Divine Providence. If we look to anything other than God for help with the present or future, we violate the First Commandment. The use of mediums, the occult, spiritualism, or psychics is condemned in the Bible and is to be rejected, according to the Catechism of the Catholic Church. Unfortunately, this story seems to support the idea that it is OK, which isn’t something that your Catholic magazine should promote.

B.A.M., VA

Editor’s note: The following was addressed to Victor-Antoine d’Avila-Latourrette, author of several Liguori-published cookbooks, including Twelve Months of Monastery Soups and From a Monastery Kitchen. Both have been sources of many recipes featured in Liguorian’s “Around the Table” food feature.

Thank you very much for the books you have written. I have enjoyed every soup, salad, and casserole I have made using recipes from your books. I am married with eight children and first started using your recipes in 1998. My children have grown up with the wholesome, satisfying smells of the kitchen. Thanks again. Your recipes mean “home” to me.

Rosemarie A., TX