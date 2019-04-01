Fr. Bruce Lewandowski’s column “Why I Miss Mother Teresa” (January 2019) had an error. Mother Teresa left the Loreto convent cloister in 1948, not 1929. She arrived in India on January 6, 1929. I got my information from Mother Teresa: Come Be My Light, edited and commentary by Fr. Brian Kolodiejchuk, MC, PhD , which is a very powerful book about the darkness she endured during her great works in India. I still consider Mother Teresa a hero and a great saint of the modern Church.

Mary Ann G., CO

Thank you for finally bringing back the real crossword puzzle. This is a huge improvement over the filler that has occupied this space for the last year. I pray that this is a permanent feature going forward.

Eric J., OR

Thank you for publishing the fictional story “The Candy Cane Bribe” (December 2018) by Kerry Sloan. It was heartwarming and well-written. It carried a timely, beautiful message. I enjoy your publication and its variety of articles. Keep up your good work.

Sr. Mary R., PA

The essay “The Hard Is What Makes It Great!” (January 2019) by Robert I. Craig was great. I am a mother of five, grandmother of ten, and great-grandmother of three. I observe, make a judgment, and then say not a word—it’s supposed to be hard! Thank you for a wonderful story. It spoke to me.

Dorothy S., MN