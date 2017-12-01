Liguorian Magazine

We've been Spreading the Good News for more than 100 Years.

The Twelve Feast Days of Christmas

by · 12/01/2017

Rita E. Piro

Rita E. Piro

Rita E. Piro teaches religious studies and romance languages at a Catholic high school for girls in New York. She has written several books and has had articles appear in St. Anthony’s Messenger and The New York Times. She has also appeared on national and local TV shows.