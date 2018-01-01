You’re Invited…

Happy New Year! 2018 marks Liguorian’s 105th year in circulation—that’s more than 1,200 issues exclaiming the good news! It’s also quite a feat in the publishing world, especially considering the influx of digital media, and as a direct parallel, the decline in print products. I’m “old school.” I prefer print in hand. While I may catch a headline or two online, I still tend to gravitate toward a hard copy of a book, magazine, or newspaper when I set aside time to read. But Liguori Publications understands many have embraced the digital era and wants Liguorian to continue to be a source of hope, joy, and inspiration to those folks as well.

Did you know that, as a print subscriber, you also may elect to receive Liguorian in a digital format at no extra charge? And we recently updated our digital platform to make the option even easier. Subscribers interested in digital access are invited to complete an online registration form to verify their account. Please visit Liguorian.org, click on “Digital Subscription” in the “Subscription” drop-down menu, and follow the link “Click here to get started” to complete the form. Upon submission, your e-mail will be added to our database, and each issue will be delivered to your inbox automatically.

Longtime subscribers will remember that, until the early 1990s, Liguorian was produced in a smaller size, similar to Reader’s Digest. I’ve heard repeated claims from those in the know that the smaller format was conducive to travel and for reading the final pages of jokes in the bathroom. “It fit on the toilet tank perfectly,” they said. Whether you chuckled or rolled your eyes at my anecdote, Liguorian’s digital format is our attempt to meet people “wherever life takes them.”

Also, this year we invite you to become partners in our mission. Consider family and friends who would welcome Liguorian’s affirmation of the best elements of Catholic spirituality and tradition—through thought-provoking articles and inspiring stories—to help them navigate today’s world assisted by their faith.

Share the names and contact information of these cherished loved ones with me at eherzing@liguori.org and we’ll send them a free three-month trial subscription. Their data will only be used in connection with this offer. Remember, paid print subscribers also receive free digital access. So even if those you have in mind are “new school,” we’ll meet them on the digital highway. God’s blessings to you and your family in the new year.

Elizabeth A. Herzing