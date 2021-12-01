A Gift of the Holy Trinity

Imagine being present during the visit between the Blessed Virgin and her cousin Elizabeth. When Mary’s greeting reached her cousin, the baby in her womb leapt with joy and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit. At the visitation, Mary shares the greatest gift of God’s love.

“For the first time in the plan of salvation and because his Spirit had prepared her, the Father found the dwelling place where his Son and his Spirit could dwell among men” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 721). Yes, in Mary the Word became flesh for our sake. And through Mary, Elizabeth recognized the fulfillment of God’s plan of loving goodness.

“Blessed are you who believed that what was spoken to you by the Lord would be fulfilled,” said Elizabeth. And our Lady said: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord; my spirit rejoices in God my savior” (Luke 1:46–47). What an incredible feeling of elation!

Open Hearts

Fear not the fact that there is much in our world that can harden our heart! The Holy Trinity gives us Mary to help us remain faithful. And most assuredly, devotion to Mary does not overshadow—instead it enhances—our heartfelt adoration of the Holy Trinity. Mary dispenses heaven’s graces which strengthen our faith and protect our heart from the hardness of the world.

Through Mary “the Holy Spirit begins to bring men, the objects of God’s merciful love, into communion with Christ” (CCC 725). Like Elizabeth and the early disciples, we are the objects of God’s love! With our Lady’s intercession, we are gently guided to her Son who leads us to our redemption and salvation.

Therefore, let us open our hearts wide, as did Mary and Elizabeth. Let us joyfully partake in witnessing and experiencing the intimacy of the Trinitarian life. The power of God the Father and the Holy Spirit provide the way, the truth, and the life—Jesus Christ—to bring us into heaven’s glory for eternity.

The Trinitarian Way

For this divine guidance, Mary invites us to faithfully pray the rosary. The mysteries and meditations of the rosary teach us to adhere to God’s will, partake in Jesus’ redemptive work, and follow the promptings of the Holy Spirit. The graces and blessings we receive through our devotion help us to center our lives in faith, hope, and especially love.

At this holy season, like Mary, let’s share the gifts of the Holy Trinity with each other for peace on earth and good will toward all. Amen!

Like Mary and Elizabeth, let us open our hearts wide to the intimacy of the Trinitarian life.