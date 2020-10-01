A Hunger for Home

Unlike Maycomb—the setting for To Kill a Mockingbird—the place of my youth was not “a tired old town when I first knew it.” On the contrary, Crowley, LA, was arguably in its prime during the 1960s and seventies.

Chartered in 1887, a few years after the first railroad connected New Orleans to Houston, the city boasted close to 5,000 inhabitants by 1900. Consequently, a spectacular Grand Opera House was built in 1901 to accommodate 1,500 of them! However, in my younger days, this cultural venue had long been converted into a garden-variety hardware store. I worked there seasonally as a teenager and vividly recall a few wheelbarrows stored on stage, sharing the limelight that once shone on such luminaries as Babe Ruth, Jack Dempsey, Buffalo Bill, Huey Long, and William Jennings Bryan.

Just as Harper Lee’s fictional Maycomb of the 1930s was defined by its courthouse in the town square, so too, Crowley’s Court Circle is the city’s prominent feature. In 1959, before I was born, Senator and Mrs. John F. Kennedy stood atop a platform in front of the art deco-styled courthouse while testing the waters before he announced his run for the presidency in 1960. Jacqueline endeared herself to the locals when she spoke to them in French.

And while the mysterious Boo Radley in Mockingbird was mistakenly thought to have mutilated people’s chickens and household pets, one of Crowley’s enigmatic characters had a reputation for allegedly confiscating puppies in his bicycle basket as he prowled the streets of town. Shortly thereafter, the descriptions of the missing animals coincidentally seemed to match the ones advertised for sale on a local radio program.

My thoughts keep returning to Crowley because my sisters and I recently sold our old family home. Sorting through accumulated belongings evoked mixed emotions. Homesickness endures, to be sure, but I’m not just referring to childhood.

Memories of home remind me the Church is God’s house and our spiritual home. Will our prolonged absence from Mass caused by COVID-19 make our hearts grow fonder for the Eucharist? Or will we grow accustomed to a Communion of desire? Are we content to watch a few churchgoers receive the sacrament during a streamed Mass?

In Meditations from a Movable Chair, Andre Dubus wrote he lacked the energy to attend daily Mass after he lost one leg and the use of the other in an accident. A priest occasionally brought him the Eucharist and assured him, “Every day you are receiving Communion of desire, other people are receiving it for you.” Dubus rightly concluded that “to eat God’s love, we do not even have to open our mouths.” Nevertheless, he preferred to attend morning Mass because it gave him peace of mind and a profound sense of communion, adding that he no longer felt like a broken body alone in his wheelchair. So, Dubus drove to church and consumed God.

Christ intended his body to be broken and shared. Without this consumption, we’re homesick unto death.

My Jesus, I love you more than anything in the world, and I hunger to receive you. But since I cannot receive Communion at this moment, feed my soul at least spiritually. I unite myself to you now as I do when I actually receive you. Never let me drift away from you. St. Alphonsus Liguori