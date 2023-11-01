An Arsenal of Truths

Are you ever afraid?

As a child, I was plagued by nightmares. One night, I woke trembling to see a dark shape hovering at the back of my bed. I was terrified. But then I felt God stand behind me. He raised strong arms and wrapped me in his wings. The shadow moved closer—but as it did, it shrank until nothing remained but a tiny, prancing demon whose pitchfork was useless against God’s protective shield.

Over the years, I’ve had to face more tangible fears: inadequacy and failure; threats to health and safety; loss of purpose, job, belongings, loved ones. The answer to these fears is the same now as it was in that dream: Faith in God, and rest in his loving arms.