Angels Amid Our Needs

I suspect I am not alone in associating September with attack. Even after twenty-two years, 9/11 is burned in my mind as a slow-motion unraveling of a horror-filled day. But the recollection always ends at our candlelit church, filled all night with people at prayer.

We got a bitter taste of evil on that day. But three days later, we celebrated the Exaltation of the Holy Cross (September 14). That feast proclaims that the very worst thing the devil could do—put the Son of God to death on a cross—is also what defeated him! It bears witness to hope.

As we head into another fall, I’m hit with that contrast. On the one hand, the devil is on the attack. I feel it in ways big and small. But on the other hand, God already has won the war. And there is good news: I’m not alone in the fight and neither are you, as another September feast reminds us.

