At the End of the Day…

“Where did you see God today?” my daughter asked her squirmy offspring as we gathered by their family’s prayer table to pray together before bed.

“I want to go first! I want to go first!” the two older girls argued in excited voices.

“NO, myself!” demanded the two-year-old.

I sat back and smiled, watching their mama calmly take over the discussion, reminiscing in happy silence about a time when I was the parent asking similar questions. Even with the exhaustion that comes with the end of the day, it was my favorite time—moments to ponder the blessings of the last twenty-four hours and ask for God’s grace to bless our sleep into the next morning.