“Choosy” Readers Wanted

This year has flown by! Summer begins in June, the halfway mark of our publishing year, and we need to call out to you, our readers. Last year, we initiated the first Liguorian Readers’ Choice Awards, and we’d like to continue the tradition. We understand life is busy, so we’re extremely grateful to readers who take the time to share their thoughts and concerns about what we publish. Even when readers think we missed the mark, all feedback helps us. It seems natural to share thoughts when something rubs us the wrong way, but we may neglect to offer praise when we’re delighted. Let’s work to change that!

Please assess material in Liguorian from January through December 2022. Dust off the previous five editions and refamiliarize yourself with the content already published this year. Take notes and add to it as we finish 2022. Then take a few minutes to tell us your favorites.

Liguorian’s goals include providing “hope, inspiration, and spiritual guidance to Catholics.” You can help us achieve these goals by sharing the titles and authors of the columns, feature articles, meditations, and/or fiction pieces from any of our ten 2022 editions that resonated with you or someone you know, provided encouragement, or moved you forward in your faith journey. Most important, please tell us why you feel the way you do. Also include the edition date, name as many stories as you wish, and let us know the state or province you are from. Our email is liguorianeditor@liguori.org. Our address is Liguorian, One Liguori Drive, Liguori, MO 63057. You may also leave a voicemail at 636-223-1538. Your opinion is the most important part. We will publish the resulting reader feedback in early 2023.

This is a good time to revisit Liguori Publications’ mission and why we do what we do. As a ministry of the Redemptorists, the order founded by St. Alphonsus Liguori, Liguorian strives to follow the “Apostolate of the Pen” example he set by sharing the Good News of Christ in print and related media. With more than a century of history, we’ve learned that our readers are an invaluable resource, and we look to you to help guide us in the next century. By taking some time to share what Liguorian does well, you’re helping us serve you better. Thank you!