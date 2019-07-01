Contents
Cover Story
10 Bringing Home the “Nones”: There’s work to do to attract young adults who have a do-it-yourself belief system, but there are successes, too. Eddie O’Neill
Features
14 Sts. Anne & Joachim: Models for Those Who Love Children; Remembering our spiritual grandparents (special prayer, page 16) Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
17 Purposeful Parenting: Advice on filling the faith vacuum of kids, Hon. Tom LaCross
22 “Lord, everything I have is yours…” The Suscipe and what it means to turn it over to God (readers’ healing stories, page 25), Steve Givens
26 Serving the Cruise Masses: Apostleship of the Sea; Profile: Plus, the cause for canonization of a Korean War hero
28 “I Have Learned…” Meditation: Abundant lessons from four decades as an educator, Ken Neuser
32 “Restoration for $800, Alex”: Fiction, Jim Auer
Columns
2 From the Editor: Turning another page , Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: A preacher’s prayer, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Our first response, Barbara Hughes
7 Morality Matters: Choosing good = choosing God, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR
8 Plain Talk: A prayer primer, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
20 Faith Hits Home: Respecting our sabbaths, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Conformity as our way of life 21, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
31 Around the Table
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side