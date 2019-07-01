Cover Story

10 Bringing Home the “Nones”: There’s work to do to attract young adults who have a do-it-yourself belief system, but there are successes, too. Eddie O’Neill

Features

14 Sts. Anne & Joachim: Models for Those Who Love Children; Remembering our spiritual grandparents (special prayer, page 16) Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

17 Purposeful Parenting: Advice on filling the faith vacuum of kids, Hon. Tom LaCross

22 “Lord, everything I have is yours…” The Suscipe and what it means to turn it over to God (readers’ healing stories, page 25), Steve Givens

26 Serving the Cruise Masses: Apostleship of the Sea; Profile: Plus, the cause for canonization of a Korean War hero

28 “I Have Learned…” Meditation: Abundant lessons from four decades as an educator, Ken Neuser

32 “Restoration for $800, Alex”: Fiction, Jim Auer

Columns

2 From the Editor: Turning another page , Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: A preacher’s prayer, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Our first response, Barbara Hughes

7 Morality Matters: Choosing good = choosing God, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR

8 Plain Talk: A prayer primer, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

20 Faith Hits Home: Respecting our sabbaths, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Conformity as our way of life 21, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

31 Around the Table

36 Bible Quiz

36 Wise Words

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side