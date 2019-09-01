Contents
Cover Story
10 New Washington Archbishop Brings Joy, Hope to the Capital; Wilton D. Gregory wants the laity to play key roles in helping the Church to heal, Patricia Rice
Features
7 Psalm 25:7-10, Illustrated Photo Reflection: “Remember no more the sins of my youth.” Photo Boon Vong
16 Life in Christ: The Decalogue: Our road map to a life in Christ. Part four of: Timeless Wisdom for Troubled Times, Sara Beth Meyer
22 A Place of Blessing: Mary, Mother of the Delta, sanctuary of hope, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
26 Amazon Relief Profile: Volunteers help the abandoned of the Amazon’s “Green Hell.”
28 The Memories Folder Meditation: A grandfather’s treasure, Ken Neuser
30 The Right Thing Fiction: When the wind blows, emotions unfold, Marie Anderson
Columns
2 From the Editor “Criss-cross applesauce,” with God’s help, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: What happened to manners? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Exalting his cross , Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: The “smart church”, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
9 Morality Matters: The art of moral living, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: Lessons of September, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Holy pondering, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
39 Around the Table
40 The Lighter Side