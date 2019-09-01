Cover Story

10 New Washington Archbishop Brings Joy, Hope to the Capital; Wilton D. Gregory wants the laity to play key roles in helping the Church to heal, Patricia Rice

Features

7 Psalm 25:7-10, Illustrated Photo Reflection: “Remember no more the sins of my youth.” Photo Boon Vong

16 Life in Christ: The Decalogue: Our road map to a life in Christ. Part four of: Timeless Wisdom for Troubled Times, Sara Beth Meyer

22 A Place of Blessing: Mary, Mother of the Delta, sanctuary of hope, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

26 Amazon Relief Profile: Volunteers help the abandoned of the Amazon’s “Green Hell.”

28 The Memories Folder Meditation: A grandfather’s treasure, Ken Neuser

30 The Right Thing Fiction: When the wind blows, emotions unfold, Marie Anderson

Columns

2 From the Editor “Criss-cross applesauce,” with God’s help, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: What happened to manners? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Exalting his cross , Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: The “smart church”, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 Morality Matters: The art of moral living, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: Lessons of September, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Holy pondering, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

36 Wise Words

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

39 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side