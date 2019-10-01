Contents
Cover Story
10 What Does the Church Say About…? It takes stands and informs the faithful to help Catholics avoid moral carelessness, Eddie O’Neill
Features
16 Infertility, Miscarriage: Responding to the heartache, Sabine Heisman, PsyD, and Deacon Gerard-Marie Anthony
22 Streamlined Annulments: People have anxious questions about a process that includes
the Pope’s revisions, Fr. William E. Young, Jr.
26 What the Soul Needs to Breathe: Meditation, B. G. Kelley
28 Giving Back with Gratitude: Profile: The Cabela family’s devotion to the lions of Africa
32 Beyond the Mist: Fiction: An inspired faith seeker asks: “What’s in a dream?” Bob Blundell
Columns
2 From the Editor: Responding to valuable advice, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Supper invitation, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Beads of hope, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: The homily: A holy conversation, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: In October, Catholics call special attention to life, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
20 Morality Matters: Forging a conscience, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR
21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The importance of Mary’s rosary, Carol Monaco
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
31 Around the Table
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 On the Screen
39 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side