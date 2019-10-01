Cover Story

10 What Does the Church Say About…? It takes stands and informs the faithful to help Catholics avoid moral carelessness, Eddie O’Neill

Features

16 Infertility, Miscarriage: Responding to the heartache, Sabine Heisman, PsyD, and Deacon Gerard-Marie Anthony

22 Streamlined Annulments: People have anxious questions about a process that includes

the Pope’s revisions, Fr. William E. Young, Jr.

26 What the Soul Needs to Breathe: Meditation, B. G. Kelley

28 Giving Back with Gratitude: Profile: The Cabela family’s devotion to the lions of Africa

32 Beyond the Mist: Fiction: An inspired faith seeker asks: “What’s in a dream?” Bob Blundell

Columns

2 From the Editor: Responding to valuable advice, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Supper invitation, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Beads of hope, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: The homily: A holy conversation, Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: In October, Catholics call special attention to life, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

20 Morality Matters: Forging a conscience, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The importance of Mary’s rosary, Carol Monaco

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

31 Around the Table

36 Bible Quiz

36 Wise Words

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 On the Screen

39 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side