Cover Story

10 The Meaning of the Mass: More than ritual, the Mass is our act of submission and thanksgiving to God, strengthening us as we go forth, Mark C. McCann

Features

14 Our Thicker Bible: Why Catholics have seven more books than Protestants, and more, D. D. Emmons

20 Tears of Autumn: Meditation: “What do you think Granny sees right now?” Kyle Owens

28 Christian Prayer: A road map to the kingdom of God. Part five of: Timeless Wisdom for Troubled Times, Sara Beth Meyer

32 Charlie’s Peace: Fiction, Lucy Giardino Cortese

35 “Let us come before him with a song of praise….” Photo Reflection: Psalm 95:5, Photo by Matthew Adams

Columns

2 From the Editor: Behind “I’m fine”, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Divine love, forever, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Let your calling shine forth, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: The spirituality of hunting….., Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 Morality Matters: Only moral fools rush in, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR

19 Faith Hits Home: A song of thanksgiving…., Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

27 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A sign that enlightens us, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

34 Game Answers

36 Bible Quiz

36 Wise Words

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side