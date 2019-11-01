Contents
Cover Story
10 The Meaning of the Mass: More than ritual, the Mass is our act of submission and thanksgiving to God, strengthening us as we go forth, Mark C. McCann
Features
14 Our Thicker Bible: Why Catholics have seven more books than Protestants, and more, D. D. Emmons
20 Tears of Autumn: Meditation: “What do you think Granny sees right now?” Kyle Owens
28 Christian Prayer: A road map to the kingdom of God. Part five of: Timeless Wisdom for Troubled Times, Sara Beth Meyer
32 Charlie’s Peace: Fiction, Lucy Giardino Cortese
35 “Let us come before him with a song of praise….” Photo Reflection: Psalm 95:5, Photo by Matthew Adams
Columns
2 From the Editor: Behind “I’m fine”, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Divine love, forever, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Let your calling shine forth, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: The spirituality of hunting….., Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
9 Morality Matters: Only moral fools rush in, Fr. Stephen Rehrauer, CSsR
19 Faith Hits Home: A song of thanksgiving…., Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
27 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A sign that enlightens us, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
34 Game Answers
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 Around the Table
40 The Lighter Side