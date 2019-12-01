Contents
Cover Story
10 The Hidden Treasures of Advent: The season’s riches can be discovered through “alert prayer.” Msgr. Douglas Fater
Features
16 Isaac Hecker: Servant of God a Model for Our Time “The Seeker,” founder of Paulist Fathers, appealed directly to the people, Fr. John Behnke, CSP
22 For Advent, Music of Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love Profile: Matt Maher sets this anticipatory time of year to music.
26 Prayers for “Momentary Characters” Meditation: We can take thoughts of memorable people to the Lord in prayer, Jim Auer
30 Emmanuel: Poem, Anonymous reader
32 Love’s Transcending Power Fiction: An unexpected death, and an unexpected path
to healing, Bernadette Stankard
Columns
2 From the Editor: Embracing the chaos, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Entwining the sacred and secular, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: Our spiritual “tickler” ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
14 Morality Matters: Medical tourism, Fr. Mark Miller, CSsR
20 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The gift of joy, Carol Monaco
24 Faith Hits Home: Keeping our balance…. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
36 Bible Quiz
36 Wise Words
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
39 Around the Table
40 The Lighter Side