Cover Story

10 The Hidden Treasures of Advent: The season’s riches can be discovered through “alert prayer.” Msgr. Douglas Fater

Features

16 Isaac Hecker: Servant of God a Model for Our Time “The Seeker,” founder of Paulist Fathers, appealed directly to the people, Fr. John Behnke, CSP

22 For Advent, Music of Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love Profile: Matt Maher sets this anticipatory time of year to music.

26 Prayers for “Momentary Characters” Meditation: We can take thoughts of memorable people to the Lord in prayer, Jim Auer

30 Emmanuel: Poem, Anonymous reader

32 Love’s Transcending Power Fiction: An unexpected death, and an unexpected path

to healing, Bernadette Stankard

Columns

2 From the Editor: Embracing the chaos, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Entwining the sacred and secular, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Our spiritual “tickler” ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

14 Morality Matters: Medical tourism, Fr. Mark Miller, CSsR

20 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The gift of joy, Carol Monaco

24 Faith Hits Home: Keeping our balance…. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

36 Wise Words

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

39 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side