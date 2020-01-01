Cover Story

10 “The Patron Saint of Our Difficult Century” St. Maximilian Maria Kolbe,

a martyr at Auschwitz, is a model to follow today, Michael T. Best

Features

16 St. John Neumann: His Writings and Spirituality; Excerpt: A creative biography in the “first person” Fr. Richard Boever, CSsR

22 A Booming Need: Ideas parishes can use to serve a growing population, Barbara Lee

26 NEW! Profiles in Service: Longtime ministers reflect on their vocation.

27 Archbishop Sheen’s Path to Sainthood: He attracted a following of millions on radio and TV.

28 An Ode to Friendship: Poem, Glenda Wiegard

30 Hymn and Harmony: Meditation: A special visit to St. Peter’s Basilica, Laurie Alberswerth

32 Unconditional Waving: Fiction: Will she ever wave back? Dave Bachmann

Columns

2 From the Editor: The new, the familiar, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Notes to self, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: The prisoners’ treasure, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: You welcomed me ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

20 Faith Hits Home: A King’s legacy ….. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Our perpetual companion, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

36 New! A Word from Pope Francis

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

39 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side