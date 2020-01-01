Contents
Cover Story
10 “The Patron Saint of Our Difficult Century” St. Maximilian Maria Kolbe,
a martyr at Auschwitz, is a model to follow today, Michael T. Best
Features
16 St. John Neumann: His Writings and Spirituality; Excerpt: A creative biography in the “first person” Fr. Richard Boever, CSsR
22 A Booming Need: Ideas parishes can use to serve a growing population, Barbara Lee
26 NEW! Profiles in Service: Longtime ministers reflect on their vocation.
27 Archbishop Sheen’s Path to Sainthood: He attracted a following of millions on radio and TV.
28 An Ode to Friendship: Poem, Glenda Wiegard
30 Hymn and Harmony: Meditation: A special visit to St. Peter’s Basilica, Laurie Alberswerth
32 Unconditional Waving: Fiction: Will she ever wave back? Dave Bachmann
Columns
2 From the Editor: The new, the familiar, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Notes to self, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: The prisoners’ treasure, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: You welcomed me ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
20 Faith Hits Home: A King’s legacy ….. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Our perpetual companion, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
36 Bible Quiz
36 New! A Word from Pope Francis
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
39 Around the Table
40 The Lighter Side