Contents
Cover Story
10 Broken Healers: To reach the wounded, we must become poor, chaste, and obedient to the One who calls us to take up our own cross, Mark McCann
Features
7 Fortitude: Poem, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
9 Scripture Picture: Photo Meditation: Romans 15:13
16 A Valentine to God: How does our Creator love us? How can we love God? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
20 It’s a Good Thing Jesus Came Along: Part one of a series on important issues seen through the Bible’s lens, Elizabeth McNamer
24 “Jesus, thank you…again!” Profiles in Service: A priest discusses God’s goodness, his own hope, and more.
28 Lent Unplugged: Meditation: Would a screen break improve our relationship with God? Michael T. Best
30 Humanity 2.0: Profile: Organization aims to accelerate human flourishing
32 Their Sign: Fiction: A mother and son look to God for answers as they grieve, Bonnie Wasser
Columns
2 From the Editor: Transformative care, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: An antidote for loneliness, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Saintly influences, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: The sexual-abuse crisis: a monumental task …..Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: Lessons from a marriage….Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
27 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Mary, our queen, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
26 Around the Table
36 A Word from the Pope
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side