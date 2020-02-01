Cover Story

10 Broken Healers: To reach the wounded, we must become poor, chaste, and obedient to the One who calls us to take up our own cross, Mark McCann

Features

7 Fortitude: Poem, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

9 Scripture Picture: Photo Meditation: Romans 15:13

16 A Valentine to God: How does our Creator love us? How can we love God? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

20 It’s a Good Thing Jesus Came Along: Part one of a series on important issues seen through the Bible’s lens, Elizabeth McNamer

24 “Jesus, thank you…again!” Profiles in Service: A priest discusses God’s goodness, his own hope, and more.

28 Lent Unplugged: Meditation: Would a screen break improve our relationship with God? Michael T. Best

30 Humanity 2.0: Profile: Organization aims to accelerate human flourishing

32 Their Sign: Fiction: A mother and son look to God for answers as they grieve, Bonnie Wasser

Columns

2 From the Editor: Transformative care, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: An antidote for loneliness, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Saintly influences, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: The sexual-abuse crisis: a monumental task …..Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: Lessons from a marriage….Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

27 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Mary, our queen, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

26 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side