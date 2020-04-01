Cover Story

10 When Scandal Strikes: Part 1: The Church in Crisis, Now and Then, Fr. Daniel J. Harrington, SJ

14 Part 2: A Bishop’s Call to Action, Bishop Randolph Calvo

Features

9 The Cross of Christ: Poem, Glenda Wiegard

16 “We Belong to God and Each Other”: Profiles in Service: Helping establish a more humane world

18 A Journey of Discernment: Entering the heart of Christ the Priest, Mary Ann Reese

22 Earth’s Melancholy Song: It’s our job to turn the planet’s tune of grief to one of joy., Elizabeth A. Johnson, CSJ

26 A Prayer of Petition to Care for Creation

28 “Holy Ground”: Profile: San Alfonso Retreat House offers visitors a place to unwind and rest.

30 Unwanted: Fiction: Prussian migrants keep hope alive despite conditions., Carol A. Strazer

35 Something Greater: Meditation: A young woman pays homage to Nonna., Lauren Signorelli

Columns

2 From the Editor: Lucy moments , Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Unsurprising imperfections, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Wounds at Easter, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Resurrecting neighborhoods….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

21 Faith Hits Home: Of egg hunts and Alleluias!…. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

27 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Promises made, Promises kept, Carol Monaco

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

34 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 On the Screen

39 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side